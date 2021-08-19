I-17 North reopens north of Phoenix following deadly rollover crash
NEAR PHOENIX, Ariz. - I-17's northbound lanes have reopened north of Phoenix, according to officials with the Arizona Department of Transportation, after a deadly rollover crash prompted its closure earlier on Aug. 19.
According to officials, the incident happened at around 3:05 p.m., near milepost 229. The crash involved a United States Postal Service vehicle.
DPS officials say the driver was ejected from the vehicle, and was declared dead at the scene.
At one point, I-17's northbound lanes were closed at Anthem Way, with all traffic exiting at Daisy Mountain Drive.
