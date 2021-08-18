Expand / Collapse search
'Cholla Charlie' ready to find forever home after close encounter with cactus

By Brent Corrado
Published 
Pets and Animals
FOX 10 Phoenix

Puppy up for adoption after close encounter with cactus

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - A 5-month-old Chihuahua dubbed "Cholla Charlie" is ready to find his forever home after getting into a prickly situation in Surprise last month.

After the puppy was found covered head-to-toe in cactus barbs on July 22, veterinarians with the Arizona Humane Society successfully removed all of the cactus from his body.

Now that he is fully recovered, "Cholla Charlie" will be up for adoption on Wednesday at the humane society's adoption center in the Scottsdale PetSmart located near Miller and Camelback Roads.

cholla charlie puppy

5-month-old "Cholla Charlie" had a run-in with a cactus last month in Surprise. The puppy has been on the mend at the Arizona Humane Society and is now ready to be adopted. (Arizona Humane Society)

If you are interested in adopting "Cholla Charlie," you can make an appointment to meet him by visiting www.azhumane.org.adopt.

The Arizona Humane Society says it treats over 11,000 pets at its animal trauma hospital each year.

