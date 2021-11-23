Homicide investigation underway after man found shot dead in south Phoenix

Police are investigating a homicide after a man was found shot to death in a south Phoenix neighborhood.

According to Sgt. Ann Justus, officers responded to the scene near 16th Street and Baseline Road just after 2 a.m. on Nov. 23 and found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

Firefighters also responded to the scene and pronounced the man dead.

The victim's identity was not released.

"This investigation is in the preliminary stages," Sgt. Justus said. "Detectives are working to determine what led up to the shooting."

If you have any information, you're asked to call Phoenix Police at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

Police are investigating a homicide after a man was found shot to death in a south Phoenix neighborhood during the early-morning hours of Nov. 23.

More Arizona crime news

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.