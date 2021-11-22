Man found with deadly injuries in north Phoenix; homicide investigation underway





Phoenix police are investigating after an injured man was found near Bell Road and 32nd Street after responding to a stabbing call in the area at 2:15 a.m. on Nov. 22.

When they arrived at the scene, officers found an injured adult male. He later died at an area hospital. His identity was not released.

Detectives are still trying to figure out what led up to the incident.

If you have any information about this case, call Silent Witness. You can remain anonymous and receive a cash award for tips leading to an arrest or indictment.



TIP LINE: (480) WITNESS





