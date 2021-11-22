Man dead, woman injured after argument leads to Avondale shooting

An argument at an Avondale home over the weekend left one man dead and another in police custody, police said.

Shooting broke out in a neighborhood near 107th Avenue and Indian School Road on Nov. 20. When police arrived, they discovered a man and a woman had been shot.

The victims were identified as Ricardo Lopez Sr. and Rosa Alamanza. Lopez would later die at the hospital from his injuries. Alamanza is expected to survive.

Police learned that a man identified as Terron Brown had been at the home and had been in an argument with relatives when the shooting broke out.

Brown, who had fled the scene, was later taken into custody and was booked into jail on aggravated assault and murder charges.

