Homicide suspect arrested following 5-year manhunt

The Brief Wickenburg police confirmed an arrest in the 2021 homicide of Lorenzo Rodriguez Chavira after a five-year investigation. The suspect, 40-year-old Kalan Gannon, was taken into custody in Indiana and is currently awaiting extradition to Arizona. Investigators have not yet released information regarding whether the suspect and the victim were known to each other.



A five-year manhunt has led to an arrest nearly 2,000 miles away.

The backstory:

On May 5, 2021, Lorenzo Rodriguez Chavira was found dead at a home near 700 block of North Buena Vista Drive in Wickenburg. For years, his family and the community went without answers. Now, a suspect is in custody, and the Wickenburg community is one step closer to justice.

"It’s pretty hard, wondering what happened," Chavira’s former boss, Daniel McRann, said.

Lorenzo Chavira (Source: Silent Witness, 2021)

Timeline:

Nearly five years later, Chavira’s community is finally getting some answers.

"Everybody talks about him. And they are all glad that they found somebody to put this on," McRann said.

In April 2026, 40-year-old Kalan Gannon was arrested for his death.

Kalan Gannon

What they're saying:

McRann remembers it like it was yesterday.

"I said, ‘I’ll see you tomorrow at work.’ And he said, ‘OK.’ Monday came, and he wasn’t there," McRann said. "I called everybody and had one of my workers go and knock on his door and no answer and we just didn’t know why."

Sitting with the unknown for years.

"The only thing I know is that he was beaten at the door of his house," McRann said. "He opened the door, and they took him down and killed him. I don’t know for sure what happened. I just know it was a brutal killing."

What we know:

The suspect is no stranger to the inside of a courtroom. Since 2007, Gannon has pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, disorderly conduct, dangerous drug possession, and weapons misconduct.

"Establishing the networks to help us achieve that five-year-long investigation has been crucial," Lt. Aaron Hadley said.

Gannon was taken into custody in Indiana and is awaiting extradition back to Arizona.

"We’re a small team, so there’s a lot of different resources and networks that we get involved to pull resources in to help," Hadley said. "Working with cell phone tech companies, working with the county attorney, working with Arizona Department of Public Safety, working with the FBI to coordinate national resources."

Local perspective:

For the small town of Wickenburg and all who knew Lorenzo, justice is finally within reach.

"It’s encouraging to know that the family is not forgotten and that we’re still working towards a resolution for them," Hadley said.

"I’m just glad they found someone that did it," McRann said. "And I hope they prosecute to the fullest."

What we don't know:

It is unknown if the suspect knew the victim.

What's next:

As soon as Gannon is extradited to Arizona, Wickenburg police detectives will get a formal interview and decide on charges.

Map of the area of the homicide.