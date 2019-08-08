Hootie & the Blowfish set to release new music for first time in 14 years

article

Hootie & the Blowfish fans have reason to celebrate.

For the first time in 14 years, the group will release new music, according to the ban's official Twitter account.

Their new album, Imperfect Circle, will be available everywhere beginning November 1, but if you pre-order an exclusive package now at Hootie.com you can hear their new song, 'Rollin'.

The band is currently on their Group Therapy Tour, which comes to Charlotte on September 5.

For a list of tour dates, click here.