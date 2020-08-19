Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 10:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave
6
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 10:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Excessive Heat Warning
until WED 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County Including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle
Heat Advisory
until THU 8:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Air Quality Alert
until WED 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

"Horrific cruelty": $5K reward for info on killing of 5 horses near Pearland

Published 
Crime-publicsafety
FOX 26 Houston

U.S. Humane Society offering $5K reward for info on dismembered horses

According to authorities, five horses were stabbed in Pearland

PEARLAND, Texas - A reward is being offered for information on the person or people responsible for the killing and dismemberment of five horses near Pearland.

The Humane Society of the United States is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of those responsible.

Pearland police said five horses were found killed and butchered in the city and nearby areas since May. The horses were reportedly found dead with ropes around their necks, and their backstraps and front and back quarters butchered and removed.

MORE: Five horses killed and butchered near Pearland since May

Four of the five cases were reported from Hooper Road, and all five horses were discovered dead and dismembered by their owners in or near the pastures where the horses were living.

“The cruelty these horses endured, and the subsequent dismemberment of their bodies is incredibly disturbing,” said Lauren Loney, the Texas state director of the Humane Society of the United States. “We hope our reward will help ensure the person or persons responsible for such horrific cruelty will be found and brought to justice.”

The Pearland Police Department, the Houston Police Department and the Harris County Sheriff’s Department are working together to investigate the case.

Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact Pearland Police Department at 281-997-4202 or email a detective at JPage@PearlandTx.Gov. Houston Crime Stoppers is also taking tips regarding animal cruelty at 713-222-8477.

SIGN UP FOR THE FOX 26 NEWSLETTER