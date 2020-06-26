Hospitals activate surge plans as Arizona case count climbs

Some Arizona hospitals have begun activating surge plans to increase their capacity to treat coronavirus patients as confirmed cases rise and more people seek treatment.

Large hospitals activating plans to add capacity to treat COVID-19 patients included Banner Desert Medical Center in Mesa and Valleywise Health Medical Center in Phoenix, officials said.

The Arizona Department of Health Services on Saturday reported 3,591 additional confirmed cases, increasing the state’s total to 70,051. There have been 1,579 known deaths, including 44 reported Saturday.

A hospital spokesperson for Banner Health tells FOX 10 the plan includes using unoccupied patient care areas on the Mesa campus, as well as some areas within Cardon Children's Hospital for COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 patients.

The hospital also says one floor at Cardon Children's Hospital will be converted into an adult ICU to increase capacity.

Banner Health says other Banner Hospitals have also activated surge plans.

On June 25, Governor Doug Ducey said Arizona hospitals are expected to hit surge capacity soon.

"Not going to sugarcoat this... we expect our numbers to be worse next week and the week after... this is Arizona's time of challenge," Ducey said.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

Arizona became a coronavirus hot spot following Gov. Doug Ducey’s lifting of stay-home orders last month. Health officials attribute the additional case counts to both community spread of the disease and to increased testing.

Hospital populations of COVID-19 patients have more than doubled since June 1, with over 2,500 hospitalized on Friday, including over 650 in intensive care beds.

Statewide, 87% of the adult ICU beds and 86% of all inpatient beds statewide were in use Friday, the Department of Health Services reported.

Ducey in recently weeks has acknowledged the surging cases increases and urged Arizonans to stay home and to wear masks. He also reversed himself and allowed local governments to impose face-covering mandates, which many have done across the state.

Some Arizona hospitals also have recently scaled back elective procedures to free up capacity for treating COVID-19 patients.

