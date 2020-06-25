Gov. Ducey urges Arizonans to stay at home amid rising COVID-19 cases; expect hospital surge capacity

Governor Doug Ducey admitted during a news conference that Arizona is getting hit hard by COVID-19, and that this is just the first wave with more to come.

On June 25, as Arizona reported 3,056 additional cases of the coronavirus, the fourth day in a week in which the state had daily increases of over 3,000 cases.

"Not going to sugarcoat this... we expect our numbers to be worse next week and the week after... this is Arizona's time of challenge," Ducey said.

The state Department of Health Services said the additional cases raised the statewide total to 63,030 with 1,490 deaths, including 27 reported on June 25.

The department reported that a record 2,453 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 as of June 24, including 611 in intensive care beds and a record 415 on ventilators.

The hospitalization count was up from 2,270 as of June 23.

Ducey said the cases will only get worse, but the aim is to "save lives and protect livelihoods." He followed up this statement by explaining to Arizonans and specifically young people, that residents can help slow the virus by wearing a mask, stay socially distance, and stay home if you feel sick.

"Seventy-five percent of our state has [mask] guidance in place," Ducey said.

The governor presented graphics and told Arizonans he gave them a green light to proceed, "not to speed." Now, he says he is giving Arizonans a yellow light to yield.

He also said that Arizona hospitals are expected to hit surge capacity soon.

Ducey traveled with President Donald Trump on June 23 to Yuma, where the president toured completed construction of more than 200 miles of wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Trump then held a rally at Dream City Church in North Phoenix.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 Phoenix for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

