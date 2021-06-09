Expand / Collapse search
Houston police: Student shot in the hand at North Forest High School

By FOX 26 Staff
Published 
Updated 37 mins ago
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - Houston police are responding to North Forest High School after a student was reportedly shot in the hand.

The Houston Police Department stressed that this is not an active shooter situation.

The shooting was reported around 10:30 a.m. at the school located at 10726 Mesa Dr.

Aerial footage (Photo taken from SkyFox)

Authorities respond to a shooting at North Forest High School in Houston.

Police say initial reports are a student was struck in the hand and the suspect fled the scene.

This is a developing story. It will be updated accordingly.