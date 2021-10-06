Alexis Sharkey's husband found dead as authorities tried to execute arrest warrant in her death

Houston police confirmed that Thomas Sharkey took his own life when authorities attempted to execute an arrest warrant in connection to the death of his wife, Alexis Sharkey.

Alexis, a 26-year-old social media influencer, was found dead in west Houston last November. Her death was ruled a homicide by strangulation.

According to police, an arrest warrant was obtained for her husband last week.

"Because of the high-profile nature of the case, and because Mr. Sharkey had been evasive with us throughout much of our time, we went very quietly about obtaining the arrest warrant. But the intent was once he was arrested, to formerly charged him in Harris County with her murder," HPD Sgt. Michael Burrow said.

Police say the U.S. Marshals located Thomas on Tuesday night staying with a relative in Fort Myers, Florida.

"They were able to make contact and establish that he was inside the residence. Mr. Sharkey avoided them, ran upstairs when he learned that law enforcement was there for him. And he took his own life using a firearm," Sgt. Burrow said.

Police say no one else is suspected of involvement in the case, and no one else is under investigation in the case.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.