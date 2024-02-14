How to watch the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl parade

Hundreds of thousands of Chiefs fans are expected to flood downtown Kansas City on Wednesday to celebrate the football team’s third Super Bowl title in five seasons with a parade.

The Chiefs on Sunday scored their 25-22 overtime win over the San Francisco 49ers. On the eve of Wednesday’s parade, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas noted how it "never gets old."

"Looking forward to seeing Kansas City, the surrounds, the Kingdom, and all of our world champion @Chiefs tomorrow morning," Lucas posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

On the minds of many fans is whether superstar Taylor Swift will join her boyfriend Travis Kelce for the parade and victory speeches.

Here’s everything to know if you can’t physically attend the Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade in Kansas City, including how to watch it live.

What time is the Kansas City Chiefs parade?

Mecole Hardman Jr. #12 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with Patrick Mahomes #15 and Travis Kelce #87 and teammates after catching the game-winning touchdown pass to defeat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadiu Expand

The Chiefs’ parade is set to begin at 11 a.m. CT (12 p.m. ET) on Wednesday, Feb. 14.

The parade kicks off on Grand Boulevard, proceeding to Pershing Road, culminating at Union Station. A rally at Union Station is planned following the parade.

How to watch the Kansas City Chiefs parade

LiveNOW from FOX will carry the Super Bowl parade and rally.

The festivities will also be broadcast locally on FOX4 and on FOX4KC.com .

Who will be at the Kansas City Chiefs parade?

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts following the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Imag Expand

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Kelce and the entire Kansas City team will be in attendance for the festivities on Wednesday. The Hunt family, which owns the team, will also be present.

Family and friends of the championship team are expected to attend, including Kelce's mom Donna Kelce and Mahomes' wife Brittany.

Will Taylor Swift be there? Her Eras Tour dates

It remains unclear if Swift will be at the parade. She has not commented, but it would be a tight scheduling feat.

The pop star has to be in Melbourne, Australia, which is 17 hours ahead of Kansas City, by 6 p.m. Friday for the first of three scheduled concerts on her Eras Tour. And the flight itself takes about 17 hours.

After her dates in Melbourne, Swift will then head to Sydney, Singapore, and beyond for the next leg of her massive worldwide tour.

The Kansas City mayor on X responded to a report that Kansas City officials "might have" asked Swift to skip the parade.

"Not true at all," Lucas wrote late Wednesday. "Just had a great chat with @kcpolice Chief Graves. We’re enchanted to welcome everyone to tomorrow’s parade and the women and men of our police department are prepared to keep all safe."

Other things to know about the Kansas City Chiefs parade

The Missouri city and the NFL team each chipped in around $1 million each for the event commemorating the Chiefs becoming the first team since Tom Brady and the New England Patriots two decades ago to defend their title.

Many of the largest school districts in the area have canceled classes, and businesses along the parade route are turning the day into a viewing party for their workers.

At least 600 Kansas City police officers will be stationed along the 2-mile route, said police Chief Stacey Graves.

After decades without a championship, the city is gaining experience with victory parades. Five seasons ago, the Chiefs defeated the 49ers for the team’s first Super Bowl championship in 50 years. That followed the Kansas City Royals winning the World Series in 2015, the city’s first baseball championship in 30 years. That year, fans abandoned their cars on the side of the highway so they could walk to the celebration.

Then, last year, the Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 and prophetically vowed they would be back for more.

One big change this year is that the parade is getting started one hour earlier, at 11 a.m. local time, so the crowd will dissipate before the Valentine’s Day dinner crowd shows up.

This story was reported from Cincinnati. The Associated Press contributed.