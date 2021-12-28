Expand / Collapse search
Flood Warning
until TUE 6:00 PM MST, Gila County
6
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 5:00 AM MST until FRI 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau
Winter Weather Advisory
until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Black Mesa Area
Winter Weather Advisory
until WED 5:00 AM MST, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, White Mountains, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 5:00 AM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 5:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven

Hugh Jackman has COVID; 'Music Man' shows canceled

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
Updated 12:43PM
Entertainment
FOX 5 NY
7d0d014e-Getty_Hugh_Jackman article

Hugh Jackman in New York City, July 15, 2021. (File Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)

NEW YORK - Tony-winning actor Hugh Jackman has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a video he posted on social media. The Music Man, the Broadway show he stars in, has canceled performances through Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022.

"My symptoms are like a cold — I have a scratchy throat and a bit of a runny nose but I'm fine," Jackman said in the video. "I'm just going to do everything I can to get better ASAP and as soon as I'm cleared, I'll be back on stage heading to River City."

Jackman is expected to rejoin the cast on Thursday, Jan. 6, the production said.

The Music Man co-stars Broadway and television veteran Sutton Foster. 

A number of Broadway productions have had to halt performances due to COVID infections among cast and crew members. 