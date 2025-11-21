Hundreds arrested in Tempe underage alcohol enforcement operation: PD

The Brief 249 people were arrested as part of an underage alcohol enforcement operation in Tempe, according to police. The operation happened near Apache Boulevard and McClintock Drive. Most of the people arrested, officials say, were cited and released.



Tempe Police officials say 249 people who are below the age of 21 have been arrested as part of an alcohol enforcement operation at a bar in the East Valley city.

What we know:

In a statement, police said the operation happened at a bar in the area of Apache Boulevard and McClintock Drive on the night of Nov. 20. The operation was conducted after "multiple complaints were received from community members all detailing underage drinking at the bar at various dates and times recently."

"Approximately 57 law enforcement officers made contact at the bar and conducted an investigation that led to 249 arrests of underage patrons for charges including but not limited to possessing fake ID’s, underage intoxication, and providing false info," Tempe Police officials wrote.

By the numbers:

Police say of the 249 people who were arrested, 246 of them were cited and released, and the remaining three were booked into the Tempe City Jail.

What we don't know:

Police did not identify the three people who were booked into jail.

What's next:

An investigation remains ongoing, according to police.

Area where the operation happened