Hundreds of OC protesters demand an end to stay-at-home order

A protest against the state-mandated stay-at-home in downtown San Clemente drew a crowd of hundreds of people on Sunday.

The majority of the protesters did not practice social distancing or wear masks in clear defiance of the order.

"I am concerned about public health, but I am equally concerned with our constitutional rights," said Leigh Dundas, a human rights attorney.

Dundas said she participated in the rally to "defend constitutional rights."

"I understand there is a virus. I understand that it is serious, but the constitution was meant to be used in times such as these. I don't believe that locking us indefinitely in our houses with very few of our first amendment rights for a period of months, possibly years is something that is allowed under the constitution even with the gravity of the virus," said Dundas.

President Donald Trump addressed the protests happening across the nation in several states, saying people have "cabin fever," and a right to protest.

"They've got cabin fever. They want to get back. They want their life back," said Trump.

Trump mentioned watching one of the protests too.

"I watched a protest and they were all six feet apart. It was an orderly group of people," he said.

A few people who attended the rally said they believed the stay-at-home order is necessary, but they were outnumbered.

"I'm a nurse. I've been a nurse for over 40 years. I think these people are disrespecting the healthcare professionals. Nurses and doctors do not have the choice to stay home. We have to take care of these people who are gathering against the rules of the city of San Clemente," said Donna Vidrine, a nurse.

Michelle Carney also believes it's important to ease into lifting restrictions.

"We don't have enough adequate information for us to really bring society back to the point where we are," said Carney.

There were clashes between the two groups, and a protester hurled threats at another.

During the rally, a FOX 11 photographer was also intentionally coughed on by a protester who did not agree with news coverage.

The photographer is expected to be OK.

The Orange County Sheriff's Department said there were no arrests at the protest.