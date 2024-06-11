Expand / Collapse search
Hunter Biden found guilty of three felonies; suspected arsonist torches himself | Nightly Roundup

Updated  June 11, 2024 7:12pm MST
From Hunter Biden being found guilty of three felony charges, to a suspected arsonist torching himself while setting his ex-girlfriend's property on fire, here are tonight's top stories.

1. Hunter Biden found guilty in gun trial

Hunter Biden has been convicted of all three felony charges in his federal gun trial in Delaware.

2. Suspected arsonist torches himself while setting ex-girlfriend's property ablaze

In a fiery twist of karma, a suspected arsonist in Albuquerque accidentally set himself on fire while allegedly torching his ex-girlfriend's property.

3. Mother grieves son killed in apparent random stabbing in Phoenix

A repeat offender is back behind bars after police say he stabbed a Scottsdale man to death over the weekend in Phoenix.

4. Child dead after falling into water near a Mesa apartment complex, PD says

A six-year-old boy died after falling into "water surrounding an apartment complex" in Mesa on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

5. Jacob Pennington sentenced following one of his east Valley teen violence arrests

Twenty-year-old Jacob Pennington was sentenced on June 10 following one of his arrests tied to the east Valley teen violence cases.