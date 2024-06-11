Hunter Biden found guilty of three felonies; suspected arsonist torches himself | Nightly Roundup

article

From Hunter Biden being found guilty of three felony charges, to a suspected arsonist torching himself while setting his ex-girlfriend's property on fire, here are tonight's top stories.

1. Hunter Biden found guilty in gun trial

2. Suspected arsonist torches himself while setting ex-girlfriend's property ablaze

3. Mother grieves son killed in apparent random stabbing in Phoenix

4. Child dead after falling into water near a Mesa apartment complex, PD says

5. Jacob Pennington sentenced following one of his east Valley teen violence arrests