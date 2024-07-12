I-10 west closed near Arizona-California state line due to deadly crash: ADOT

article

ADOT officials say the westbound lanes of the I-10 are closed near the Arizona-California state line as a result of a deadly crash.

On their X (formerly Twitter), ADOT officials say all westbound traffic are being diverted onto Vicksburg Road, where they can re-enter the I-10 via US-60.

Per a DPS spokesperson, the crash involved two vehicles, and three people are dead.

"This will be a long-term closure," read a portion of DPS's statement.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates. This story was reported on from Phoenix.

Area of road closure