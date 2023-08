A serious crash on I-17 near Camelback Road shuttered all northbound lanes Wednesday night. Southbound lanes aren't impacted.

Several cars are involved, the Arizona Department of Public Safety says. The status of the injuries aren't yet known.

DPS didn't say what led up to the crash.

ADOT says the closure doesn't have an estimated time of reopening.

Map of where the crash is at: