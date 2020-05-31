I-17 reopened following closure due to Sunset Fire

Fire officials say I-17 remains closed in both directions as a result of a fast-moving wildfire.

According to BLM Arizona Fire officials, the Sunset Fire has burned an estimated 4,000 acres of land, and is 20% contained.

About 130 fire personnel from across the Valley and over a dozen agencies were involved in battling the flames from the ground, as well as from the air.

"We had firefighters doing a burnout along the roadway, so we can protect the roadway and look towards opening I-17," said Dolores Garcia with the Bureau of Land Management.

Late Sunday night, ADOT officials say I-17 has been reopened in both directions.

At one point, the I-17 wass closed southbound at milepost 259, while the northbound lanes weree closed at milepost 248. Sunset Point was also evacuated as a precaution.

During the closure, drivers were forced to use alternate routes, which doubled river time and caused miles-long backups.

For one family, who was traveling from Prescott to Laveen, the worst part was sitting at a standstill in the extreme heat.

"It's just the aggravation," said Patrick Locke. "You know it's hot out and people were mad, and I was too."

Earlier reports from the Arizona Department of Transportation suggest that the brush fire sprouted from a vehicle fire.