I-17 rest stop gets national recognition; Southwest Airlines ends long-standing perk l Morning News Brief

The Morning News Brief on Tuesday, May 27, 2025.
A rest stop along Interstate 17 north of Phoenix is getting national recognition; a long-standing perk for customers of Southwest Airlines is coming to an end; and more. Here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of May 27.
1. Black Canyon City rest stop gets high praise
FOX 10's Lindsey Ragas visited a Black Canyon City rest stop along I-17 that was listed on a 2025 survey of the best public restrooms in America. Hear what travelers had to say about the restrooms.
2. End of an era for travelers
It's the end of an airline industry mainstay: Southwest Airlines had touted its no-baggage fees for decades. But all of that is coming to an end.
3. SCOTUS rejects tribe's plea
The Supreme Court has rejected an appeal from an Arizona tribe fighting to halt the construction of a copper mining project on federal land that they hold sacred.
4. Deadly hit-and-run investigation
An 18-year-old woman died after being struck by a jet ski while kayaking on Grapevine Lake on Sunday. Police need the public's help finding the jet ski driver who fled the scene.
5. ‘Forever chemicals’ in popular beers
Recent studies have found that some beers brewed in the US have high levels of "forever chemicals" and are considered above the allowed EPA limit.
Today's weather
A partly cloudy and warm Tuesday in the Valley with a high near 101°F.