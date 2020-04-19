Iconic Arizona auto dealer Tex Earnhardt dies at 89

article

Iconic Arizona car dealer Tex Earnhardt has passed away at the age of 89, Earnhardt Auto Centers announced on their website Sunday.

"With great sorrow, Earnhardt Auto Centers announces the passing “Tex” – whom so many know to be the founder of Earnhardt Auto Centers – at the age of 89," the site reads.

Earnhardt grew up in Texas, but moved to Chandler, Arizona as a teen and became a rodeo cowboy while working at his family's gas station in old town Chandler.

Just before Tex's 21st birthday, he became the youngest person ever to recieve a Ford Franchise.

Since 1951, the company has opened 23 dealerships, with many of them in the Phoenix area.

His memorable "And that ain't no bull!" commercials have stayed in the collective memory of Arizonans for years.

“Tex’s mark on the economic landscape of the Southwest and in the hearts of our family and Arizonans will endure for generations to come,” said Derby Earnhardt, grandson of Tex on the website.

