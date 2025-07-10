White Sage Fire: Northern Arizona wildfire prompts evacuations

The Brief Crews are battling the White Sage Fire in northern Arizona. The fire has prompted evacuations in the Jacob Lake area.



Crews in northern Arizona are currently battling a wildfire that has burned over 400 acres of land.

What we know:

According to the federal government website InciWeb, the White Sage Fire was sparked by lightning, and began on July 9. The fire began around 1.5 miles from the community of White Sage, and about 15 miles to the southeast of Fredonia.

Information on the acres burned differs, as InciWeb reports the fire is at 431 acres with 0% containment, while another wildfire website, Watch Duty, reports the fire is at 1,000 acres.

Evacuations ordered

Big picture view:

According to Watch Duty, the immediate area of Jacob Lake is currently under a "SET" status for evacuations, while the following areas are under "GO" status, meaning residents should evacuate:

All areas north of Jacob Lake

All areas south of Jacob Lake, to Forest Service Road 212

In addition, all visitors to the Grand Canyon's North Rim are being asked to evacuate.

Meanwhile, ADOT officials say U.S. Highway 89A is closed in both directions at milepost 595 because of the fire.