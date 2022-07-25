Expand / Collapse search
Iconic Choco Taco ice cream treat discontinued

By Catherine Stoddard
Published 
Updated 7:03PM
Food and Drink
FOX TV Digital Team
Choco-Taco-edit1.jpg article

FILE - Still image of Klondike's Choco Taco. (Klondike)

It’s a sad day for ice cream lovers everywhere. 

Klondike has announced it will discontinue its beloved and iconic Choco Taco after nearly 40 years, according to a company tweet. 

"Unfortunately, the Choco Taco has been discontinued in both 1ct and 4ct packs," Klondike responded to a clearly distressed Twitter user.  

The company cited "an unprecedented spike in demand" across all of Klondike’s products and "have had to make very tough decisions to ensure availability of our full portfolio nationwide," the tweet continued. 

Choco Taco edit2

FILE - Choco Taco. (Klondike)

Understandably, many people took to social media to mourn the loss, as well as to share their outrage over the Choco Taco’s discontinuation.

But it’s not all doom and gloom. Klondike did say it would be looking for a way to potentially resurrect the classically crunchy ice cream treat in the future.  

"We know Choco Taco is a huge fan favorite and a top seller for our out-of-home business, so this is particularly painful. We're working hard to find a way to bring Choco Taco back to ice cream trucks in the coming years," Klondike said.  

This story was reported out of Los Angeles. 