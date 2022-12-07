Idaho murders: Police search for white Hyundai Elantra near murder scene

The Moscow Police Department said Wednesday that detectives want to speak with occupants of a white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra that was near the off-campus home where four college students were brutally murdered on Nov. 13.

"Tips and leads have led investigators to look for additional information about a vehicle being in the immediate area of the King Street residence during the early morning hours of November 13th. Investigators believe the occupant(s) of this vehicle may have critical information to share regarding this case," police said in a news release.

"If you know of or own a vehicle matching this description, or know of anyone who may have been driving this vehicle on the days preceding or the day of the murders, please forward that information to the Tip Line."

FOX News reports police still have not identified a suspect or located a murder weapon in the murders of Xana Kernodle, 20, Ethan Chapin, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21.

Ethan Chapin, Kayle Goncalves, Maddison Mogen and Xana Kernodle, who were stabbed to death Nov. 13. (Fox News)

RELATED: Idaho murders: 25 to 40% of students chose not to return to campus, university says

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.