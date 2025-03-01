IKEA employee stabbed by coworker is in critical condition

article

The Brief A Tempe IKEA worker was stabbed by one of his colleagues early on Saturday, March 1. The man who was stabbed is in critical but stable condition.



An IKEA worker is in critical but stable condition after he was stabbed by a coworker on March 1.

What we know:

Police say the man who was stabbed had trouble communicating because he spoke another language.

Eventually, officers were able to piece together that he was stabbed by a coworker and that he needed help.

Why you should care:

The store is located near the intersection of Priest Drive and Warner Road, adjacent to Main Event Tempe where a woman was shot and killed on Feb. 6.

Map of where the stabbing took place: