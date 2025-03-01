Expand / Collapse search
IKEA employee stabbed by coworker is in critical condition

By
Published  March 1, 2025 2:08pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

(Photo by Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The Brief

    • A Tempe IKEA worker was stabbed by one of his colleagues early on Saturday, March 1.
    • The man who was stabbed is in critical but stable condition.

TEMPE, Ariz. - An IKEA worker is in critical but stable condition after he was stabbed by a coworker on March 1. 

What we know:

Police say the man who was stabbed had trouble communicating because he spoke another language.

Eventually, officers were able to piece together that he was stabbed by a coworker and that he needed help.

Why you should care:

The store is located near the intersection of Priest Drive and Warner Road, adjacent to Main Event Tempe where a woman was shot and killed on Feb. 6.

Map of where the stabbing took place:

The Source

  • Tempe Police

