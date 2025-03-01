IKEA employee stabbed by coworker is in critical condition
TEMPE, Ariz. - An IKEA worker is in critical but stable condition after he was stabbed by a coworker on March 1.
What we know:
Police say the man who was stabbed had trouble communicating because he spoke another language.
Eventually, officers were able to piece together that he was stabbed by a coworker and that he needed help.
Why you should care:
The store is located near the intersection of Priest Drive and Warner Road, adjacent to Main Event Tempe where a woman was shot and killed on Feb. 6.