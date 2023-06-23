Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from FRI 12:00 PM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County
5
Red Flag Warning
from FRI 1:00 PM MDT until FRI 9:00 PM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Excessive Heat Watch
from MON 11:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Air Quality Alert
until MON 9:00 PM MST, Pinal County
Air Quality Alert
until SUN 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

'I'm undercover, I'm a detective': Man accused of impersonating officer near Flagstaff

By Brent Corrado
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - Authorities say a man who identified himself as an "undercover detective" to another driver along Interstate 17 south of Flagstaff has been arrested for impersonating an officer.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the incident happened on June 19 on I-17 near milepost 317. After the suspect and victim got involved in a minor road-rage incident, the suspect approached the victim's car with a holstered gun in his hand.

"I'm on an emergency call right now. I'm a police officer, you're lucky I got caught, canceled on the call. [You] can go to jail right now for obstruction. I'm undercover, I'm a detective," the suspect told the victim in video released by DPS.

When the victim asked to see the suspect's badge, the man went back to his vehicle and drove away.

DPS detectives were able to identify the suspect as 55-year-old Shawn Osborn. He was arrested on Tuesday and booked into jail. Osborn is accused of multiple charges, including impersonating a peace officer, disorderly conduct and assault.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims. If you believe you were a victim of Osborn, you should call DPS at 602-223-2212.