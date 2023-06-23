'I'm undercover, I'm a detective': Man accused of impersonating officer near Flagstaff

Authorities say a man who identified himself as an "undercover detective" to another driver along Interstate 17 south of Flagstaff has been arrested for impersonating an officer.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the incident happened on June 19 on I-17 near milepost 317. After the suspect and victim got involved in a minor road-rage incident, the suspect approached the victim's car with a holstered gun in his hand.

"I'm on an emergency call right now. I'm a police officer, you're lucky I got caught, canceled on the call. [You] can go to jail right now for obstruction. I'm undercover, I'm a detective," the suspect told the victim in video released by DPS.

When the victim asked to see the suspect's badge, the man went back to his vehicle and drove away.

DPS detectives were able to identify the suspect as 55-year-old Shawn Osborn. He was arrested on Tuesday and booked into jail. Osborn is accused of multiple charges, including impersonating a peace officer, disorderly conduct and assault.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims. If you believe you were a victim of Osborn, you should call DPS at 602-223-2212.