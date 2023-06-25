Impairment investigated in 2-car crash near Lake Pleasant, DPS says

A two-car crash on SR 74 near Lake Pleasant sent four people to the hospital with one of them being in serious life-threatening condition, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said on June 25.

The crash happened on westbound SR 74 near Old Lake Pleasant Road in Peoria Sunday afternoon. There are no details about the circumstances leading up to the crash.

DPS says impairment is being investigated.

No more information is available.

Map of where the crash happened: