Incoming rain could affect holiday weekend plans in Arizona

Officials with the National Weather Service in Phoenix say moderate to heavy rain will develop across the region by early Friday, and this forecast could affect plan this holiday weekend.

Besides travel plans, events taking place in the Phoenix area could also feel the impact of Mother Nature, but organizers are making sure their plans, or the holiday spirit, will not be washed away by inclement weather.

Tony Pereria, who is an event director for Enchant in Scottsdale, says his event will still continue on Friday.

"We are a rain or shine event, so the show goes on," said Pereria. "A little rain never stops Santa, so we are the same at Enchant Scottsdale, so the show goes on."

The only area Pereria foresees maybe pausing or canceling is the ice skating on the ice trail.

Enchant is one of several holiday locations preparing to continue operations tomorrow despite the wet weather. A representative with the Princess in Scottsdale also confirmed it will operate, rain or shine.

Elsewhere in the Phoenix area, the LDS Temple in Mesa will also keep their lights open, along with ZooLights at the Phoenix Zoo.

"It is one of the Valley's biggest and brightest traditions out here!" said a Phoenix Zoo official.

As of the night of Dec. 21, ZooLights is expected to operate on Dec. 22, but zoo officials say they will be on weather watch throughout the evening, in an effort to ensure safety for all.

"If the weather poses a threat to guest safety or their comfort in the trails, we will keep you posted on our website or social media, so keep your eyes on that," said a zoo official.

Pratt Brother’s Christmas at Rawhide will remain open, but event organizers are monitoring the conditions hour by hour, and will give updates.

Not all events will stay open on Friday, with an event at the McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park in Scottsdale being cancelled. Refunds are available for those who have tickets.