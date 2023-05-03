Infant dies following Phoenix house fire, 2 others hurt

An infant has died and two other people are hurt after a house fire broke out near 35th Avenue and Maryland on May 3.

Phoenix firefighters say flames were coming from inside the home by the time they arrived, and everyone inside had already evacuated.

An infant suffered first and second-degree burns, said Capt. Todd Keller with Phoenix Fire. The infant later died, police confirmed on May 11.

A young girl and a man in his 30s were also hospitalized due to smoke inhalation, but are currently in stable condition.

No firefighters were hurt, and the flames have been extinguished.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

