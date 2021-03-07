Inhale, exhale: Using yoga to relieve anxiety

A young yogi is helping combat the anxiety so many are feeling, whether it be from the pandemic, tax season or school. This 13-year-old says simply taking deep breaths can make a difference.

Inhale and exhale, five minutes a day.

According to YogieFlow founder Sienna Stark, that's all a person needs to relax and rewind.

"I was about two years into my yoga practice, I was starting yoga teacher training and they brought in a meditation teacher," Stark said.

The 13-year-old found her love for yoga and meditation while exploring another passion: gymnastics.

"When we do gymnastics, we always stretch in the beginning," Stark said. "I always liked the stretching more than the gymnastics part itself, so I ended up quitting after many years of competing and I started just stretching at home. That's when I realized that this was actually yoga."

Nearly 40 million people in the United States experience an anxiety disorder in any given year, according to Stark. She believes meditation improves anxiety levels 60% of the time.

Stark's suggestions on starting out with yoga:

Start small. For just a few minutes a day, focus on your inhale and exhale.

Create a schedule.

Find your own style for yoga. Examples: Guided, Silent, Breath and more.

Try guided meditation in your practice.

Check out YogieFlow: https://www.yogieflow.com/yoga-for-kids

