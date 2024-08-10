Inmate escapes Arizona prison; Arizona National Guard battalion returns home | Nightly Roundup

article

From an inmate who escaped from Eyman State Prison in Florence to the return of Arizona National Guard soldiers from a nine-month deployment, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Saturday, August 10, 2024.

1. Inmate escapes Arizona prison, quickly recaptured

Featured article

2. Arizona National Guard soldiers return after nine-month deployment

Featured article

3. Man shot and killed by Phoenix Police in overnight incident

Featured article

4. ‘Double Arch’ at Glen Canyon National Recreation Area collapses

Featured article

5. Team USA wins Olympic Gold Medal in men's basketball

Featured article

Also, your weather forecast for tonight