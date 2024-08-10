Inmate escapes Arizona prison; Arizona National Guard battalion returns home | Nightly Roundup

article
PHOENIX - From an inmate who escaped from Eyman State Prison in Florence to the return of Arizona National Guard soldiers from a nine-month deployment, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Saturday, August 10, 2024.
1. Inmate escapes Arizona prison, quickly recaptured
Featured
A prisoner from Eyman State Prison Complex in Florence, AZ briefly escaped early on Saturday morning before officers found and detained him within an hour.
2. Arizona National Guard soldiers return after nine-month deployment
Featured
A group of Arizona National Guard soldiers are back home for the first time in months. Some of them were among those wounded in a deadly drone attack on an outpost in Jordan back in January.
3. Man shot and killed by Phoenix Police in overnight incident
Featured
One suspect was shot and killed by Phoenix Police in an early morning incident on Aug. 10.
4. ‘Double Arch’ at Glen Canyon National Recreation Area collapses
Featured
The Double Arch, per park officials, was a frequently visited geological feature, and it collapsed on Aug. 8. Changing water levels and erosion are believed to have contributed to the collapse.
5. Team USA wins Olympic Gold Medal in men's basketball
Featured
The U.S. is atop the international men's basketball world once again, after Steph Curry scored 24 points and led the way to a 98-87 win over France.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
5 PM Weather Forecast - 8/10/24
Scattered showers are popping up across Arizona which should help to bring temperatures down ever so slightly over the next week.