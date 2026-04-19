Intruder killed after forcing his way into Phoenix home, police say

The Brief A 25-year-old man was killed after allegedly forcing his way into a Phoenix home near 74th and Pueblo Avenue on April 18. Residents inside the home confronted the intruder and shot him at least once; he died at the scene from his injuries. Police interviewed the shooter and released them pending further investigation.



A man was shot and killed after police say he forced his way inside a Phoenix home overnight.

What we know:

Just after 3:15 a.m. on April 18, officers said 25-year-old Isaac Nathaniel Cordova-Fregoso forced entry into a home near 74th and Pueblo Avenue.

The residents inside confronted the man and shot him at least once.

Cordova-Fregoso was found inside the home with at least one gunshot wound. He died at the scene from his injuries.

What they're saying:

Phoenix Police interviewed the shooter, saying "the account provided by the shooter was consistent with the findings at the scene, and the individual was released pending further investigation."

What we don't know:

It is unclear if the shooter and intruder were known to each other. The shooter's identity was not released.

What's next:

The incident remains an ongoing investigation.

Map of the area of the homicide.