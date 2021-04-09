Investigation underway after 2-year-old's death in Youngtown

Officials with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office say they are investigating the death of a two-year-old on April 9.

The incident happened at a home in Youngtown, which is about 45 minutes northwest of Phoenix.

According to earlier statements from MCSO, deputies and fire personnel responded to the area for a medical call.

"The child was found unresponsive," read a portion of a statement released by MCSO. "It’s too early at this point of the investigation to determine what occurred. The child has passed away."

Investigators say due to their natures, cases like these are extremely complex. An investigation is ongoing.

