Investigation underway following deadly incident in Phoenix neighborhood

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Man dead following incident at Northeast Phoenix apartment

Police were called out to the scene early Monday morning.

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police officials have released details surrounding a deadly incident in Northeast Phoenix overnight on August 10.

According to a statement released by Sgt. Margaret Cox, officers responded to the area, located near Greenway and 32nd Street, at around 1:53 a.m. for a report of a shooting. Once officers arrived, they found an adult male in the doorway of an apartment with trauma wounds. The man was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Anyone with information should call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.