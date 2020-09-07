Expand / Collapse search
‘Is it going to crash?’: Shocking video captures jet apparently catching fire in midair over Honolulu

By Catherine Park
Published 
Hi
FOX TV Digital Team

Plane allegedly catches fire over Honolulu

A man captured video of a plane catching fire in midair in Honolulu over Labor Day weekend.

Video recorded by witnesses from the ground captured a passenger jet apparently catching on fire in midair in Honolulu over the weekend.

On Sept. 5, an Atlas Air plane had departed from the Hickam Air Force Base, heading toward Guam, when one of the engines had a mechanical issue, according to an Atlas Air statement.

“An Atlas Air passenger flight landed safely on September 5 at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu following a mechanical issue with one engine. At Atlas, safety is always our top priority and we will be conducting a thorough inspection to determine the cause,” the statement read.

An emergency was declared aboard the aircraft, after which the plane returned to Honolulu and landed safely without incident, the FAA said in a statement.

Video shows a plane flying through the night sky when a sudden burst of light is seen on the aircraft. The burst of light was the plane’s engine possibly catching on fire, according to reports.

The FAA also confirmed that the plane was a Boeing 767 and the aircraft was carrying 212 passengers and one pilot. No injuries were reported.

Richard Estrada, who recorded video, said he heard booms outside and went to investigate.

"When we walked onto the patio, we saw the plane shooting fire out of the engines. The plane appeared to immediately turn towards the ocean and slow down, " Estrada said. “They turned back towards the airport and we lost sight of it.”

Storyful contributed to this report