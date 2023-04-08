Isle of Palms beach shooting: 6 hurt on ‘senior skip day’

Gunfire erupted on a South Carolina beach during a "senior skip day" event involving numerous teenagers Friday, wounding six people, police in South Carolina said.

The shooting took place around 5:20 p.m. on Isle of Palms, 94 miles south of Myrtle Beach.

Video posted on Twitter showed the moments just after the gunfire broke out.

Dozens of people can be seen running off the beach amid screams and sirens.

Six people were shot, though no injuries were said to be life-threatening.

Hundreds of people including high schoolers taking an unofficial day off were on the beach at the time, and there were several altercations before shots were fired, Isle of Palms Police Chief Kevin Cornett said during a news conference Friday.

Five of the victims were teens, and another was in her mid-30s, Cornett said.

Some were taken to the hospital by ambulance, and others transported themselves.

Several people were detained on weapons charges, but police could not immediately say if the shooter was in custody or if any of the firearms recovered at the scene were used in the shooting, Cornett said.

An investigation was ongoing.

This story was reported from Detroit. The Associated Press and Storyful contributed.