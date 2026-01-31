Car slams into side of Phoenix Police vehicle, collides with 3 other cars while fleeing

The Brief A female suspect hit a Phoenix police vehicle near 35th and Southern Avenues on Saturday evening, triggering a pursuit that ended in a multi-car collision. Several people, including two children, were hospitalized after the suspect’s car slammed into three other vehicles at 67th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road. The suspect’s identity and the specific conditions of the victims remain unknown.



A woman is accused of ramming her car into the side of a police vehicle, before fleeing and hitting several other cars on Saturday evening.

What we know:

Phoenix Police were responding to a call near 35th Avenue and Southern Avenue at around 5:51 p.m. on Jan. 31 when a car rammed the side of their police vehicle.

One officer was inside the car, while another officer was outside.

Dig deeper:

When the suspect's vehicle didn't stop, officers pursued the car. However, the suspect's car slammed into three other cars at the intersection of 67th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road.

Several people, including two children, were taken to nearby hospitals, although the extent of their injuries were not made known.

The female suspect was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No officers were injured.

What we don't know:

The suspect's identity was not released. It is unknown how many people were injured, and what those injuries were.

What's next:

FOX 10 has reached out to Phoenix Police for additional information.

This remains an ongoing investigation.