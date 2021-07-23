Expand / Collapse search
Jackknifed semi dangles over edge of I-17 in Phoenix

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated just in
Traffic
FOX 10 Phoenix

Jackknifed semi hangs over edge of Phoenix freeway

PHOENIX - A semi truck has crashed into the side of Interstate 17 near the I-10 split in Phoenix, causing it to dangle over the edge of the freeway,

The single-vehicle collision has caused slowdowns in the area. No injuries were reported.

This crash comes as monsoon storms continue to sweep across the Valley, causing wet roads and tougher driving conditions on roads.

A tow truck is coming to get the semi off of the ramp, according to the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety.

