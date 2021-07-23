Expand / Collapse search
FD: Lightning strikes Phoenix home, sparks attic fire

Monsoons
PHOENIX - Firefighters say lightning struck a Phoenix home early Friday morning, sparking a fire in the attic.

According to the Phoenix Fire Department, crews responded to the single-story home near Cave Creek Road and Peoria Avenue.

"Initial reports indicate that lightning has struck this home causing a fire in the attic," the department said on July 23.

Crews quickly gained control of the fire.

No one was living at the home at the time of the fire.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for 12 Arizona counties, including Maricopa County, as monsoon storms continue to bring rain, lightning, and hail to cities across the state.

