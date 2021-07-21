Multiple warnings, advisories issued by National Weather Service as monsoon weather returns to the Valley

Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 4:35 PM MST until WED 5:30 PM MST, Coconino County
20
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 4:55 PM MST until WED 9:00 PM MST, La Paz County
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 8:00 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 3:51 PM MST until WED 8:15 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 7:00 PM MST, Yavapai County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 4:56 PM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Mohave County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 4:03 PM MST until WED 7:15 PM MST, Mohave County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 4:18 PM MST until WED 7:30 PM MST, Mohave County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 3:35 PM MST until WED 6:45 PM MST, Mohave County
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 6:30 PM MST, Mohave County
Flood Advisory
until WED 5:30 PM MST, Coconino County
Flood Advisory
from WED 2:51 PM MST until WED 6:00 PM MST, Pima County
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 11:00 AM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 12:00 PM MDT until SUN 12:00 AM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 6:00 PM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Wind and Dust Advisory
from WED 2:00 PM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Kofa, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 5:00 PM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 2:00 PM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Air Quality Alert
until WED 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County
Significant Weather Advisory
until WED 5:45 PM MST, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Tonopah Desert
Multiple warnings, advisories issued by National Weather Service as monsoon weather returns to the Valley

By Kenneth Wong
Published 
Updated 19 mins ago
Monsoons
Monsoon weather makes return to the Valley

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a number of warnings and advisories due to a monsoon storm that is affecting parts of the Valley.

PHOENIX - The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a number of warnings and advisories as monsoon weather makes a return to parts of the Valley.

According to NWS Phoenix's Twitter page, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for parts of Avondale and Goodyear until 4:30 p.m., while a separate Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for the Wickenburg area until 4:30 p.m.

In addition, a Flash Flood Watch will be in effect from July 22 to 11:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 24.

Power outages reported

APS officials say more than 2,000 customers are without power in and around the Valley.

In one instance, officials say 1,819 customers without power in an area located between the I-10 and Durango Street, and from 183rd Avenue to 159th Avenue. Officials say the outage was caused by an unknown interference to a major power line.

In another instance, APS officials say 633 customers are without power for the same reason near the Morristown area.

In La Paz County, APS officials say 1,275 customers are without power due to unknown interference to a major power in the Salome area.

This story is developing. Please check back for the latest updates

Road Conditions

  • Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)
  • az511.com

Be prepared and stay safe during the monsoon

"Most Valley residents know how quickly and furiously storms can move in and out, bringing strong winds, dust, rain, and flash flooding. These storms can cause interruptions in services, such as water, power, and gas," stated Captain Ashley Losch of the Glendale Fire Department.

GFD reminds residents of ways they can be prepared and stay safe:

  • Have flashlights with extra batteries on hand.
  • Have food that can be prepared without the need for cooking or refrigeration.
  • Have at least one gallon of clean water for each person in the household.
  • Have backup power for anyone requiring power for a medical device.
  • Have backup power for cell phones that do not require charging.
  • Have a first aid kit ready and accessible.
  • Never drive into areas with flowing water; it takes less than 10 inches to wash a car away.
  • Avoid flooded areas, such as washes.
  • If waters are rising, seek higher ground.
  • Do not approach downed power lines, the ground can be energized for up to 200 feet.
  • Keep pets indoors during storms.

Rain/flood safety tips

The American Red Cross' tips for heavy rain situations and flood safety:

  • Turnaround don’t drown! If you must drive and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.
  • If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.
  • Tune in to your local radio, NOAA radio, or news channels for the latest updates.
  • If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly.
  • Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe.
  • If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.
  • If power is out, use a flashlight. Do not use any open flame as alternate lighting.

Preparing for a severe thunderstorm 

The American Red Cross' tips for preparing for a severe thunderstorm:

  • Put together an emergency kit.
  • Know your community’s evacuation plan.
  • Create a household disaster plan and practice it.
  • Purchase a battery-powered or hand-crank radio
  • Discuss thunderstorm safety with members of your household. Be aware that a thunderstorm could produce flooding.
  • Pick a safe place in your home for household members to gather during a thunderstorm. This should be a place where there are no windows, skylights, or glass doors, which could be broken by strong winds or hail and cause damage or injury.

