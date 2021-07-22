Flash Flood Watch in effect for 12 Arizona counties; monsoon storms flood the Valley

Expand / Collapse search
Flood Warning
from FRI 2:13 AM MST until FRI 8:15 AM MST, Pima County
Flash Flood Warning
from FRI 4:07 AM MST until FRI 7:15 AM MST, Yavapai County
Flood Advisory
from FRI 4:37 AM MST until FRI 7:45 AM MST, Maricopa County
Flash Flood Watch
until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Flash Flood Watch
until SUN 12:00 AM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Airport Weather Warning
until FRI 6:00 AM MST, Central Phoenix

Flash Flood Watch in effect for 12 Arizona counties; monsoon storms flood the Valley

By , and FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 22 mins ago
Monsoons
FOX 10 Phoenix

Monsoon storm causes flooding along I-17

Cars were stranded at the Thunderbird underpass at I-17 in North Phoenix, after a monsoon storm dumped a lot on rain on the Valley Thursday night. FOX 10's Justin Lum reports.

PHOENIX - A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for 12 Arizona counties, including Maricopa County, as monsoon storms continue to bring rain, lightning, and hail to cities across the state.

The advisories are set to last throughout the weekend, as a weather system is expected to bring heavy rain and thunderstorms across large swaths of central and southern Arizona.

The following counties are affected:

  • Gila, Yavapai from July 22 at 11 a.m. until July 24 at 11 p.m.
  • Apache, Coconino, Navajo from July 22 at 12 p.m. until July 25 at 12 a.m.
  • Maricopa, Pinal from July 22 at 5 p.m. until July 24 at 11 p.m.
  • Cochise, Graham, Greenlee, Pima, Santa Cruz from July 22 at 6 p.m. until July 24 at 11 p.m.

The expected rainfall could cause flash flooding in washes and areas with poor drainage systems. This is particularly an issue in areas with past burn scars from wildfires, which will be "especially prone to flash flooding and debris flow," according to the National Weather Service.

Morning Weather Forecast - 7/23/21

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the Valley as we'll see thunderstorms and a high in the low 90s.

Thursday monsoon storms bring flooding

Monsoon storm wreaks havoc on parts of Phoenix

From flooding to high winds, a new round of monsoon weather brought some damage to parts of the Valley late Thursday night. FOX 10's Stephanie Olmo has more.

A new round of monsoon weather brought windy conditions, as well as lightning and flooding from rainfall to parts of the Valley.

Besides rain and wind, some Valley roadways were also flooded during the late-night hours of July 22 as a result of the storm.

Power outages reported

As a round of monsoon storms hit the Phoenix area Thursday night, SRP reported a number of power outages throughout their service areas in the Valley. Most of the outages are centered in Scottsdale, Tempe, and Mesa. APS officials are also reporting power outages at multiple sites in the Phoenix area.

Sandbags available at Mesa fire station as Valley braces for flash floods

Most of Arizona will be on a Flash Flood Watch that lasts through the weekend. FOX 10's Anita Roman is at a sandbagging location in Mesa ahead of the impending storm.

Flagstaff braces for more flooding

Flood concerns remain in Flagstaff with more rain expected through the weekend

The Flagstaff area has been dealing with flooding this monsoon season, two years after the Museum Fire left behind burn scars in the region. FOX 10s Stephanie Olmo reports.

In Northern Arizona, the National Guard is stepping in, as flash flooding continues to impact communities affected by the Museum Fire.

The fire, which burned in 2019, left burn scars in the area.

Lt. Andrew Smith says the guard will be there for a week, and that time period can be extended.

With more rain expected, crews are making preparations.

"We put an additional almost 10,000 sandbags out just yesterday. We put in jersey barriers to stabilize channels, so that’s really just to help keep those flows into those channels so they don’t disperse out into the community," said Andy Bertelson, Flagstaff's Public Works Director.

The flooding has so far cost $4 million in damages, and there is a lot of work to be done to rebuild infrastructure in the area.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey issued a Declaration of Emergency in response to ongoing flooding in the Flagstaff area, which has been affected on a daily basis by heavy rain and storms.

Many places in the state have received more rain in the past month than in the entire 2020 monsoon season, which ran from mid-June through September, the weather service said.

You can check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.


 

Be prepared and stay safe during the monsoon

The Glendale Fire Department reminds residents of ways they can be prepared and stay safe:

  • Have flashlights with extra batteries on hand.
  • Have food that can be prepared without the need for cooking or refrigeration.
  • Have at least one gallon of clean water for each person in the household.
  • Have backup power for anyone requiring power for a medical device.
  • Have backup power for cell phones that do not require charging.
  • Have a first aid kit ready and accessible.
  • Never drive into areas with flowing water; it takes less than 10 inches to wash a car away.
  • Avoid flooded areas, such as washes.
  • If waters are rising, seek higher ground.
  • Do not approach downed power lines, the ground can be energized for up to 200 feet.
  • Keep pets indoors during storms.

Rain/flood safety tips

The American Red Cross' tips for heavy rain situations and flood safety:

  • Turnaround don’t drown! If you must drive and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.
  • If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.
  • Tune in to your local radio, NOAA radio, or news channels for the latest updates.
  • If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly.
  • Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe.
  • If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.
  • If power is out, use a flashlight. Do not use any open flame as alternate lighting.

