Javelina bites Tucson woman who was feeding it table scraps, wildlife officials say

article

Wildlife officials say a Tucson woman who was feeding a javelina table scraps was bitten by the animal over the weekend.

According to the Arizona Game and Fish Department, a woman who is a "habitual" feeder of javelina was bitten on Sunday evening near Speedway and North Painted Hills Drive.

The woman was treated for her injuries at a local urgent care and released. Arizona Game and Fish says it recommended that the woman get a rabies shot.

The department reminds everyone that feeding wildlife is illegal in Pima, Pinal and Maricopa counties.