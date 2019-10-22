Javelina bites Tucson woman who was feeding it table scraps, wildlife officials say
article
TUCSON - Wildlife officials say a Tucson woman who was feeding a javelina table scraps was bitten by the animal over the weekend.
According to the Arizona Game and Fish Department, a woman who is a "habitual" feeder of javelina was bitten on Sunday evening near Speedway and North Painted Hills Drive.
The woman was treated for her injuries at a local urgent care and released. Arizona Game and Fish says it recommended that the woman get a rabies shot.
The department reminds everyone that feeding wildlife is illegal in Pima, Pinal and Maricopa counties.