Jewelry chain Jared to help 1,000 couples tie the knot with free virtual wedding

Sometimes, love just can’t wait.

With social distancing currently being the most potent weapon against the coronavirus pandemic, nuptials across the globe have been postponed.

But for the lovebirds who just can't stomach the idea of waiting until the virus has been beaten, the national jewelry chain Jared has an offer to make sure your loved ones can safely watch you walk down the aisle.

Jared launched its "#LoveCantWait" campaign on May 4, which will grant 1,000 couples all the tools they need to hold a virtual wedding.

“We’ve learned that countless couples across the nation who’ve been impacted still want to celebrate their wedding day in a big way, but need support to bring their special moment to life,” said Bill Brace, chief marketing officer and Jared executive general manager.

Jared’s virtual platform will mirror an in-person wedding as much as possible, giving couples control of the wedding date, invitations, theme, background, speakers and officiants.

“We are a brand that stands for helping our customers celebrate life and express love, so we are stepping up during these unprecedented times to do our part to bring joy to 1,000 couples. We believe love can’t and shouldn’t wait,” Brace said.

Couples wanting to take part can register on the campaign’s webpage. But the company stated the virtual ceremony may not meet legal requirements for a wedding in certain locations.

All participants are encouraged to review the legal requirements in their area.

The virtual ceremonies are set to begin later this month

This story was reported from Atlanta.