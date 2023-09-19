JoAnne Epps, Temple University's acting president, dies after collapsing on stage during event

Temple University Acting President JoAnne Epps died suddenly Tuesday after she fell ill during a campus event.

Epps, 72, was attending the Charles L. Blockson Memorial Service at the Temple Performing Arts Center when she became ill. The event was being livestreamed on the university's website.

Epps was rushed to Temple University Hospital where she died just after 3 p.m. The cause of her sudden death was not immediately shared by school officials.

"There are no words that can describe the gravity and sadness of this loss," university officials wrote in a statement to Temple's community. "President Epps was a devoted servant and friend who represented the best parts of Temple."

Epps, Temple's former law school dean and provost, was named to the post in April following the resignation of Jason Wingard, Temple’s first Black president. Wingard resigned in March after leading the 33,600-student university since July 2021.

"I would never have imagined even becoming a professor at Temple, let alone being in this position," Epps said in a recent interview with FOX 29's Jennifer Lee.

Epps had vowed to focus on enrollment and safety due to spiraling crime near the north Philadelphia campus and other issues during her predecessor’s tumultuous tenure.

"I had actually turned in my retirement papers at the end of February, which is a very serious and sobering experience, but I have to say that after I handed them in I had not a moment’s regret, so I knew I’d made the right decision, so I was headed in a very different direction."

"JoAnne Epps was a powerful force and constant ambassador for Temple University for nearly four decades. Losing her is heartbreaking for Philadelphia," Gov. Josh Shapiro said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Lori and I are holding JoAnne’s loved ones in our hearts right now. May her memory be a blessing."

The Associated Press contributed to this report