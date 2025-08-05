Joe Sullivan: Arizona man found safe after going missing while on retreat hike

The Brief Joe Sullivan was found safe, days after he went missing. Sullivan went missing while on a retreat hike at Fossil Creek, just outside Strawberry. "I’m just so overwhelmed and happy," said a teen who was also on the hike.



Fear, uncertainty, and then a miracle. That’s what one parish in Arizona experienced over the past few days.

"I’m just so overwhelmed and happy," said Mikey Briseno. "I was just so worried, I was wondering if I were going to see this guy again. I’m just, thank God."

What we know:

The person who was found safe has been identified as Joe Sullivan.

Briseno was one of about 15 teenagers who went on a weekend retreat on Aug. 2. The group hiked Fossil Creek, just outside Strawberry.

Sullivan was also on the hike.

"There is a trail, four miles long down to a waterfall where you can swim," said Father Salcido.

"There is a trail, four miles long down to a waterfall where you can swim," said a church clergy member named Father Salcido.

Father Salcido said Sullivan, an adult chaperone who works at the church, started walking ahead, and somehow went off trail.

"Last we heard of him, he called and said he was lost," said Father Salcido. "And then, his phone went dead."

Dig deeper:

Following that 7 p.m. Saturday call, there was nothing. Search crews searched the area Sunday and Monday and couldn’t find him. The Gila County Sheriff’s Office mentioned the rugged and steep terrain, high temperatures, and limited drinking water were concerns.

For 63 hours, Father Salcido and the Miles Jesu community prayed and asked the community to do the same.

"Keep praying. We know it works, we’ve seen it," Father Salcido said.

Sullivan would be found on Aug. 5. During the days he went missing, Sullivan survived by eating prickly pears, and praying the water he found wouldn’t make him sick.

He then had a feeling to walk up a rim, where he found the highway and waved a car down to safety.

When asked how Sullivan was doing, the priest replied, "He seems to be doing OK!"

Briseno said it’s a miracle he will never forget.

"Praise God, man! Put your words and trust in God and this will happen, you know," he said. "I mean, it may take some time but you know the patience is worth it."