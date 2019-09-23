Johnson Fire evacuations lifted near Prescott

Evacuations near Prescott due to the Johnson Fire have been lifted.

The Prescott National Forest said in a news release Monday that a 200-acre fire is burning about 8 miles (13 kilometers) south of Prescott near Lookout Mountain.

The blaze was reported Sunday around 2:15 p.m.

Yavapai County Sheriff's Department spokesman Dwight D'Evelyn says the evacuation for the Lookout Mountain area had been lifted. The "Ready Message" for the Walker, Groom Creek and Potato Patch communities has also been lifted. Residents are being told to continue to stay aware of the latest updates.

Weather changes Monday allowed for the evacuations to be lifted, but Fire crews are still in the area.

The fire has been burning through mostly brush, pinyon and timber.

U.S. Forest officials say the cause is still under investigation.

Fire officials say crews are focused on getting road access to the fire area and looking for potential risks like mine shafts.

Residents are being told to continue to stay aware of the latest updates. To sign up for the Code Red Emergency Notification System click here.

