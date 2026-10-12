Judge raises bond to $100,000 for Kyrsten Sinema's ex-boyfriend after alleged threats

The Brief Matthew Ammel, the ex-boyfriend and bodyguard of former Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, pleaded not guilty to felony criminal damage in a Phoenix courtroom as a judge raised his bond to $100,000. Prosecutors revealed Ammel made repeated threats against Sinema, attorneys, law enforcement officers, and a sitting judge while violating release conditions following his second arrest last month. Ammel previously faced charges after allegedly causing $200,000 in damage at Sinema's Cave Creek home and has prior legal history in North Carolina.



The ex-boyfriend and bodyguard of former Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema faced a judge in a downtown Phoenix courtroom on Oct. 12.

The backstory:

Matthew Ammel pleaded not guilty to a felony count of criminal damage, and a judge approved a motion by the state to increase his bond to $100,000 from $25,000.

This comes following Ammel's second arrest on Sept. 30. Investigators allege Ammel violated his release conditions by trying to contact Sinema. They say he was also found with a large knife and that he threatened Sinema, lawyers, and a sitting judge.

Law enforcement first took Ammel into custody after they say he removed 22 paintings from the walls of Sinema's home in Cave Creek and threw them in the backyard pool, broke several expensive bottles of alcohol, and shattered a mirror, causing $200,000 worth of damage.

What Happened In Court:

During court proceedings, prosecutors detailed Ammel's alleged ongoing efforts to contact the former senator:

"Since Mr. Ammel has been taken back into custody, he's still trying to get in touch with the victim," the attorney said. "He contacted a bail bondsman to contact her to post the bond for him, so despite being told that he's not supposed to have contact with her, he continues to try to have indirect communication."

State attorneys also presented messages allegedly sent by Ammel:

"The defendant, talking about the crime victim, says ‘no, she needs to be punished. She needs to pay.’ In a separate text that same day, he, again, says she needs to pay," the attorney said.

Prosecutors further outlined escalating threats made by the defendant against multiple individuals:

"That same day is, 'the police are on their way. I'm taking her down, no matter what it takes.' On August 16, he sent to his group chat of military members and friends about the judge in his North Carolina case. 'I'm going to decapitate this f----t and kill his entire family."

State attorneys argued that Ammel poses a severe safety concern and cannot abide by court orders:

"He says the legal system in this country isn't real. If you find a lawyer, kill their families. If you see a judge, suffocate them with their own d--k. The state has concerns for everyone involved in this case. His threats to kill lawyers, the judge. He told the victim that he was going to kill the three officers involved in his North Carolina case shows that the defendant cannot honor and abide by court orders. He's showing a complete disregard to court orders," the state attorney said.

Ammel previously pleaded guilty to assaulting a physician at a hospital in North Carolina.

What's next:

Sinema is facing an ongoing "homewrecker" lawsuit by Ammel's ex-wife in that state. He was married when he started dating Sinema. At the time, he was her bodyguard while she served in the U.S. Senate.