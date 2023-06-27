'Juniper Fire' in Riverside County destroys buildings, forcing evacuations

Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
9
Red Flag Warning
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
Red Flag Warning
from WED 12:00 PM MDT until WED 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Red Flag Warning
until TUE 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Red Flag Warning
from WED 11:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Southern Gila County/Tonto National Forest Foothills, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Red Flag Warning
until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Southern Gila County/Tonto National Forest Foothills, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Wind Advisory
until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim
Wind Advisory
until TUE 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Air Quality Alert
until TUE 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

'Juniper Fire' in Riverside County destroys buildings, forcing evacuations

By KJ Hiramoto
Published 
Updated 6:11PM
Wildfires
FOX 11

Fire in Perris destroys buildings, homes

A large fire breaks out in Riverside County, destroying buildings, forcing evacuations and shutting down roads in the Perris area.

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - A large fire breaks out in Riverside County, destroying buildings, forcing evacuations and shutting down roads in the Perris area Tuesday afternoon.

Cal Fire and the Riverside County Fire Department responded to a call in the 19000 block of Santa Rosa Mine Road near Perris a little after 2:30 p.m. 

As of a little after 4 p.m., the fire has stretched to about 50 acres, according to Cal Fire. The fire has destroyed multiple homes and buildings in the area.

EVACUATION ORDER

  • South of Santa Rosa Mine Rd.
  • East of El Baquero Rd.
  • West of Maywood Club Rd.
  • North of Rocky Hills Rd.

Juniper Fire: Homes on fire in Perris

Officials fear the fire is an "immediate threat" to nearby buildings.

Below is a map of the evacuation zone:

ROAD CLOSURES

  • Santa Rosa Mine Road at Idaleona Road

Structures lost in Perris wildfire

A large fire broke out in Riverside County, forcing evacuations and shutting down roads in the Perris area.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 11 News for the latest.