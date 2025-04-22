Jurors in the Lori Vallow Daybell murder conspiracy trial reveal the key factors in arriving at a verdict

The Brief Lori Vallow Daybell was found guilty of conspiracy to commit murder to her fourth husband, Charles Vallow. After the trial, jurors spoke to the press about how they arrived at the guilty verdict. Jurors were shocked to hear about Vallow Daybell's previous convictions in Idaho and to learn that all other witnesses from the day Charles Vallow was killed are also now dead.



Jurors leaving the courtroom from the Arizona vs. Lori Vallow Daybell trial said that 10 of 12 had decided she was guilty heading into deliberations with two of them still unsure.

Ultimately, it came down to Vallow Daybell's text messages.

Three of the 12 jurors spoke with the media after the verdict.

"I had never heard of Lori Daybell until I got picked for this jury. I had never," one of the jurors named Karl.

Guilty of conspiracy to commit murder

An Arizona jury found Lori Vallow Daybell guilty of conspiracy to murder her fourth husband Charles Vallow.

The jury was unaware Vallow Daybell is already facing multiple life sentences for the murder of her two youngest children, JJ and Tylee, and her current husband's first wife.

What they're saying:

"I felt like there was a lot of information that didn't make sense and that it was missing," said juror Victoria Lewis. "Like, I kept wanting to hear from Tylee."

"We didn't really have much to say about it, though, because we didn't really know anything," said another juror, Tass Reed-Tucker.

Dig deeper:

The jurors were almost speechless, learning afterwards the only witnesses from the day Charles Vallow was killed are also dead.

"Wow, yeah, it's all I can say. It's just huge. Yeah," said Karl.

Three of the 12 jurors told FOX 10 it was Vallow Daybell’s text messages that led to the guilty verdict.

"For me, it was the text messages that did it as far as the evidence and I feel like we caught some lies," said Lewis.

"She said that he was Ned before they got rid of him. That was probably the part where we were like, okay, now it's real," said Reed-Tucker.

The other side:

On top of it, Vallow Daybell's deameanor in both interviews with law enforcement and throughout the trail spoke louder than words, raising red flags for jurors.

"She just was, like, smiling and laughing and didn't seem to take anything very seriously," said Lewis.

"She would just kind of look at us and smile and smirk. So it kind of gave it away for a lot of it like she just kind of didn't really care," said Reed-Tucker.

Another text message that stood out was Lori Vallow Daybell learning she was no longer the beneficiary on Charles' life insurance policy, which is believed to be the reason she wanted him to die.

What we know:

Jurors still processing the news of Vallow Daybell's previous convictions, but they also told me it gave them confidence in their decision today.